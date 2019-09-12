LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 3 of the high school football season. 

Trinity's Armon Tucker ran away with 81% of this week's vote for his 99-yard touchdown run against Moeller -- on 3rd and 10 no less. 

The Shamrocks ran all over the Crusaders on Friday en route to a 41-0 victory. Tucker joins Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 3

You voted:

Stay tuned for our Week 4 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.

