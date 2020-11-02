LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Trinity High School football team has put its football team on pause after a positive COVID-19 test within the program over the weekend, the school announced Monday via its Twitter account.
Trinity said it would not participate in Friday's scheduled regular-season finale against North Laurel and would return to football activity on Nov. 12, one day before its Class 6A playoff opener.
According to Health Department guidelines, the Trinity football team will pause operations until Thursday, November 12. Upon their return, the team will prepare for a first round playoff game on November 13. ☘️🏈🏆— Trinity Athletics (@trinitysports) November 2, 2020
The school said the student who tested positive over the weekend did not attend school last week and was not around the football team, but that it would abide by health department guidelines in taking precautions for the safety of its players and those of opponents.
Trinity is 6-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the state RPI for Class 6A, just .00075 of a point ahead of North Hardin.
