LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After losing to bitter rival St. Xavier for the first time since 2014 last season, Trinity High School responded with a dominant victory in 2019.
The Shamrocks rolled the Tigers, 35-3, in front of an estimated crowd of 16,500 at Cardinal Stadium. With the win, Trinity improves to 5-1, while St. X falls to 4-2.
It took almost the entire first quarter for a team to get on the board, but Ryan Miller gave Trinity a 7-0 lead with an eight-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining in the period. As St. X made its attempt to draw level with the Shamrocks, Trinity's Jack Dingle picked off a pass from Tigers quarterback Doug Bodhaine and returned it 65 yards for a score.
It would be all Shamrocks from there.
Thanks to a one-yard run from Armon Tucker, Trinity held a 21-3 lead at the half. The Shamrocks added touchdowns on a six-yard run by Tucker in the third quarter and a seven-yard run by Kyle Feger in the fourth. St. X's lone score was a 26-yard field goal by Jeffery Sexton in the second quarter.
Trinity will next play against Cathedral High School (Ind.), while St. X has a BYE week before playing at duPont Manual on Oct. 11.
