LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 15 of the high school football season.
With 81% of the vote, Trinity's Kaelen Racculia won his second Best Play title of the season for this 40-yard reception during the Shamrocks' 54-7 win against North Hardin. The long catch helped Trinity get on the board after trailing early in the Class 6A semifinal game.
Racculia claimed the Week 6 Best Play in October with a one-handed catch against St. Xavier High School.
The Shamrocks will play undefeated Male High School in the Class 6A Championship at 2 p.m. Sunday at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Bulldogs defeated Trinity, 20-17, in double overtime on Sept. 20.
Racculia joins fellow Shamrocks Charlie Ely, Bradley West and Armon Tucker, Holy Cross' Chaz Geragthy and Graham Carnes, Central's Vernon Duncan and Von Johnson, South Oldham's Luke Clark, Clarksville's Dae'von Fuqua and Robert Lamar, New Albany's Davaugn Stovall and Brendon Sandven, Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker, Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick and St. X's Mekhi Smith as best play winners this season.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 15
