LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One thing that soccer gets right that other professional sports in this country are resistant to is the concept of open competition. For 107 years (though not for the past two), the U.S. Open Cup has given clubs — professional and amateur — from the lowest level to the highest a chance to compete for one trophy.
The big guys (almost) always win. Since MLS launched in 1996, a lower-level club has won the event only once. But there are upsets along the way. Louisville City FC has built a 10-5 record in the five times it has played in the tournament, including a quarterfinal run in 2018 after beating the New England Revolution of MLS.
This year's cup competition began a couple of weeks ago with amateur clubs. Second-division clubs fire up play this week, with MLS stepping in for the third round.
Because of its success, LouCity knows the kind of power going up against a bigger-name opponent can have. That's exactly why it is wary when it faces opponents like the one it will encounter Wednesday when Chattanooga Red Wolves SC of USL's League One will visit Lynn Family Stadium at 7:30 p.m.. The match will stream on ESPN+ and is the only home match LouCity has scheduled in April.
"Listen, it's a competition. It's an opportunity to win a trophy, right?" Louisville City FC head coach Danny Cruz said. "And the only way to do that is to survive and advance. So, I want to make sure that everybody in that locker room understands the importance of this tournament. I've made it clear in the press that it's extremely important to me, that we're going to do everything we can to make a run at it. Anytime there's a trophy on the line — that's certainly with this locker room — it seems to provide that extra bit of oomph that we need in order to progress. So, the players are excited about it, for sure. We're excited to be back at Lynn, obviously. We're not going to be here as much in the month of April. So, hopefully, we can make sure that we leave here on a good note."
This will be the first Open Cup match played in Lynn Family Stadium. Other home matches for LouCity have been played at the University of Louisville.
The boys in purple are unbeaten in five USL Championship games so far this season, winners in their first three before a pair of draws, including a short-handed 0-0 result at Birmingham on Saturday night after midfielder Napo Matsoso drew a red card in the 42nd minute.
It's a quick turnaround for a non-league game for LouCity, but Cruz said he does not expect a letdown. LouCity has lost only once in Lynn Family Stadium since the venue reopened to full-capacity crowds last July.
Training leading into Wednesday's contest has been necessarily light.
"It's been completely about recovery, making sure the guys get their legs back underneath them," Cruz said. "You know, we obviously spent a lot of time on the video with regard to Chattanooga, in preparation for them, so we feel good about where we're at, feel good about where guys legs are. And we're going to put the best team out there that's feeling well enough to play in order to get a result."
LouCity has conceded only one goal through five games, a testament not only to the fine play of new goalkeeper Kyle Morton, an addition from the Houston Dynamo of MLS, but to improved play in the back and midfield.
The danger against a team like Chattanooga is giving up an early score and having inspiration take over.
Third-year LouCity back Wes Charpie said that's something the home team will have to guard against.
"You can't in this league — whether it's USL Championship, League One — underestimate any type of opponent you play," he said. "Because if you don't show up, you can get hit in the face and go down 1-0, and then all sudden, you're in like a real scrap. So, I just think for this game, it's really important to understand what they're trying to do and how they're trying to press and how they're trying to play from the back and going forward, and just basically just come with the right mindset to match their intensity, because they're going to be fired up. It's a big game anytime any team comes to Lynn Family. It's a massive game for them. So we just have to bring that energy and that willingness to win and fight for everything."
The teams have met just once prior, in a 2019 friendly.
"It's a good team," Cruz said. "It's a team with a lot of spirit, a lot of fight, a high pressing team. They have some quality. We obviously watched the (Open Cup) game against FC Madison. We get some footage from preseason as well. We're playing against an opponent that has a chip on their shoulder. It's certainly clear in the way that they play, not just because they're playing against us. But in their two games, we've seen a high performing team, and they're going to present some problems. We need to make sure that we start the game the right way. We talked about that with the players, having felt we've done that in the last two games. So that's an area of growth that's needed, and get back to do what we were doing (in finishing opportunities) the first few games of the year."
Tickets for the game are available, including $5 tickets for high school and college students with a valid ID. The winner advances to the U.S. Open Cup's third round. The drawing for that round is to be held Friday.
