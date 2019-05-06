WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- Tiger Woods will be presented with the country's highest civilian honor Monday.
President Donald Trump is giving the golfer the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which honors those who have made significant contributions to the interests of the United States, at a 6 p.m. ceremony Monday in the White House Rose Garden.
The honor comes weeks after Woods won his fifth Masters golf title in Augusta, Georgia -- his 15th major championship.
Trump, an avid golfer, says he wants to honor him because of his "incredible success and comeback in sports, and more importantly, life." The president played with Woods at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida, in February.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.