LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When they suspended turf racing two weeks ago, Churchill Downs officials had hoped to resume with a limited number of turf races on the closing weekend of their Spring Meet.
But on Tuesday, track officials said that wouldn’t be possible after observing a training session over the turf oval Tuesday morning.
That means the $350,000 Wise Dan (Grade II) for older horses, which was scheduled for Saturday at 1 1/16 miles on turf, will be put on hiatus for 2022. The three other stakes will be run over their published distances and transferred from turf to the main dirt track: Saturday’s $200,000 American Derby (Listed) for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles; Saturday’s $200,000 Tepin for 3-year-old fillies at one mile; and Sunday’s $160,000 Anchorage Overnight Stakes for fillies and mares, 4 years old and up, at one mile.
“The root system for the new Bermuda-hybrid continues to mature each day and its development has benefited from the warm climate and 2 1/2-week rest, but it’s not where we want it to be just yet,” Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said. “Additional time is needed for the course to become more robust and we’ll give it time.”
Churchill invested more than $10 million into the new turf surface, which is expected to be among the best in the nation once it matures. The blend of fescue and bluegrass has a redesigned subsurface, and the course includes a new state-of-the-art irrigation and drainage system.
This weekend’s racing will be highlighted by Saturday’s $750,000 (Grade II) Stephen Foster Handicap, headlined by 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun and the Bill Mott-trained Olympiad, who is 4-for-4 in 2022.
