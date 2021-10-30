LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The one statistic that made you wonder if the Kentucky football team could continue chewing through the Southeastern Conference was turnovers.
Mostly fumbles, a dozen in the first seven games. But there were costly interceptions, too. Before Saturday, the Wildcats ranked last in the SEC in turnover margin, losing the football 8 more times than they took it from the opposing team.
The bill came due Saturday night.
The Wildcats turned the ball over four times — three interceptions by quarterback Will Levis and a fumble by halfback Chris Rodriguez — in a 31-17 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.
The second interception came at the goal line and cost UK a touchdown. The fumble led to a State touchdown in the third quarter. The third interception led to another State less than two minutes later.
Kentucky slipped to 6-2 overall, 4-2 in the SEC. With UK ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press poll, the loss was costly to the Wildcats because the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.
A year ago, when Kentucky defeated Mississippi State, 24-2, in Lexington, the Wildcats intercepted six State passes. UK didn’t grab any interceptions Saturday.
"We were lucky enough to get them off balance," Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said.
Bulldogs’ quarterback Will Rogers completed 15 consecutive passes in one stretch. The top-ranked passer in the SEC, Rogers had the best game of his career, finishing 36 for 39 for 344 yards. His completion percentage of 92 percent was an SEC record for a quarterback who threw at least 30 passes in a game.
"We protected pretty good and I thought the receivers bounced around pretty well," Leach said.
Kentucky’s primary offense in the first half was a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown by Josh Ali. Matt Ruffolo drilled a 41-yard field goal about three minutes into the second quarter to push the Wildcats ahead 10-0.
But Mississippi State scored two touchdowns to finish the half. With the Wildcats rushing only three linemen, State coach Mike Leach ran the ball more than usual.
But State also mixed its usual assortment of short passes to drive 75 yards for both scores — the first a 7-yard run by Jo’quavious Marks, the second a 9-yard run by Dillon Johnson.
Kentucky was in position to take the lead at halftime but with nine seconds to play Jalen Green intercepted a tipped pass at the goal line.
The Wildcats return to Kroger Field next Saturday to host Tennessee. The Volunteers (4-4) were off Saturday — and will visit Lexington carrying a two-game losing streak. The Vols allowed 83 points while losing to Ole Miss and Alabama.
