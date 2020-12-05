LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said Scott Satterfield is "moving forward" as the Cardinals' head football coach after Satterfield was again mentioned in connection with South Carolina's vacant head coaching job.
"Scott and I spoke earlier today and he assured me that he is moving forward as our head football coach," Tyra said in a statement.
"I feel as good about Scott’s abilities today as the day we hired him. We have invested a great deal in our facilities, staff and fan experience to put our program in a position for sustained success," he continued. "As a long time fan and the current AD at Louisville, I understand the history behind our fans' trust issue with football coaches. Rightly so. I am disappointed that Scott had a conversation with another program, but I’m comfortable that we have an agreeable path forward."
Satterfield said a couple of weeks ago that he had not interviewed for the job and was not pursuing other offers, but on Saturday the South Carolina 247Sports website reported that the Cards' coach interviewed in person with South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner on Friday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Tyra initially responded to a text message asking about the report with this: "Nothing new on my end."
The site tracked what is believed to be Tanner's plane to Gainesville, Florida, where he is reported to have interviewed Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson before going to Bowling Green for the reported interview with Satterfield.
Satterfield has not commented. A Louisville spokesperson on Saturday morning said that the school has nothing new to report on the subject.
On Nov. 24, Satterfield said in a tweet: "While I am flattered my name was associated with another job I have not pursued or sought out any offers. I am the head coach at the University of Louisville. We are building a strong foundation and culture. I love our players and the dedication they have shown to me and my staff. It's important that we continue the development of this program. We have an outstanding recruiting class coming in December and I'm excited for the future of our football team. L's Up!"
November 25, 2020
Louisville is preparing for its final game of the 2020 season on Dec. 12 against Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium. Satterfield is not scheduled to speak with reporters until noon on Monday.
