LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After hosting sporting events at reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Louisville will return to full capacity next season.
In May, Louisville announced its home football games at Cardinal Stadium would be held at full capacity. Now, all home venues for Louisville athletics, including the KFC Yum! Center for men's and women's basketball, will offer 100% capacity.
"As the positive momentum continues around the local health climate, we are thrilled to welcome Card Nation back home to all of our venues for this upcoming academic year," Vince Tyra, U of L athletic director, said in a news release. "As grateful as we are to our fans for sticking with us from their homes this past year, it'll be incredible to see our teams competing in front of live, full, loud home crowds here in The Ville."
Admission is free for regular season men's and women's soccer and field hockey matches this fall.
