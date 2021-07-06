LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new season ticket option for University of Louisville football fans will debut this fall.
On sale now, the CardsPass is $199 for all seven home games, the university announced in a news release Tuesday.
The tickets are all digital on the CardsMobile app, and seat locations at Cardinal Stadium vary based on availability for each game. U of L said fans can then see the game from different angles throughout the season.
CardsPass members can upgrade their seats or buy guest passes during the season here.
The Cardinals open the season Sept. 11 against Eastern Kentucky.
