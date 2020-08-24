LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The traditional University of Louisville Kickoff Luncheon on Monday was anything but traditional.
There were no fans in a crowded Galt House ballroom, no players on the stages to talk football and no head coach to deliver the message to fans. The 2020 version was held virtually with former Cardinal Eric Wood acting as emcee.
Some early was buzz generated when U of L Athletic Director Vince Tyra informed the virtual audience a seating plan was coming soon, which did happen not long after the event ended.
Head coach Scott Satterfield, senior linebacker Dorian Etheridge and senior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick took part in the interviews with Wood.
No surprise, they are all optimistic that the season will happen and that the Cardinals can build on last year’s surprise 8-5 campaign capped by a 38-28 win over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.
The Cardinals are set to open the 2020 football season Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium against Western Kentucky. Game time has yet to be announced.
