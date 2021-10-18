LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team is inviting fans to its annual luncheon prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.
The 2021 Tipoff Luncheon is scheduled for noon Wednesday in the Grand Ballroom of the Galt House Hotel. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon.
The luncheon will feature comments from Cardinals' head coach Chris Mack, and the team will also be in attendance.
Tickets are $50 each. To purchase tickets, click here.
