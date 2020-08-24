LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville released plans Monday for the upcoming 2020 football season that would allow 18,000 fans at Cardinal Stadium.
The schools said the 30% capacity allows "seating to be appropriately distanced."
Other safety precautions include temperature checks, required face masks and digital ticketing.
Athletic Director Vince Tyra announced on Aug. 14 that he submitted plans to Gov. Andy Beshear's office for approval, but the school has not confirmed that the plans have been approved.
U of L said ticket-holders will be notified to select their new seating locations with priority given to "ticket holder longevity and donations to the Cardinal Athletic Fund." Fans were also given a link for frequently asked questions.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host six of their 10 regular season games, beginning with the season opener Sept. 12 against Western Kentucky.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.