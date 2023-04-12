LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine and Louisville both had baseball games postponed Tuesday after the tragic mass shooting Monday morning in downtown Louisville.
So, they decided to get together to play a game Wednesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium to help provide some healing for the community.
"We just felt it was right," said U of L head coach Dan McDonnell. "That the two universities come together as one a couple of hours after the vigil downtown just to show our support, to show our respect but also our support and our fight that we're coming together as one community."
The teams mixed together before the game on each baseline and several players placed mementos to remember those that died, laying down baseballs and gloves and notes and roses. That was followed by a moment of silence and the national anthem played on a trumpet.
Two teams, one community. #LouisvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/DDZuJyf4eb— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 12, 2023
Louisville took control of the game with a five-run fifth highlighted by four doubles and a triple. The Cardinals outhit the Knights 21-4 in a 14-2 victory.
But winning and losing didn't seem quite as important on this night.
"I think just trying to come together," said Bellarmine head coach and former Cardinal All-American Chris Dominguez. "I thought it was a great idea to rally around our community and try to put a little light on the situation."
"This happened to be our heroes weekend where we recognize first responders, the police, the fire, EMS, the medical staffs and obviously the military," said McDonnell. "So it felt like let's not just have a heroes weekend, let's have a heroes week."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.