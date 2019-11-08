LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Interesting things happen when the Louisville football team visits Miami.
There was the 2004 game the Cardinals lost 41-38 to the Hurricanes when Bobby Petrino kept kicking the ball to Devin Hester. That game was played in the Orange Bowl, which has since been flattened.
There was also the 2007 FedEx Orange Bowl, when Brian Brohm led Louisville to a 24-13 victory against Wake Forest. That game was played at Dolphin Stadium, which has since been remodeled and renamed Hard Rock Stadium. It’s the same place where the Cardinals and Hurricanes will play Saturday afternoon, in what looks like the top Atlantic Coast Conference game of the weekend.
1. Time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.
2. Where to Watch: ESPN2 (Mark Jones, play by play; Dusty Dvoracek, analyst; Olivia Dekker, sideline: 209 DirecTV: 30 Spectrum Louisville; 1606 AT&T U-Verse; 143 Dish Network; Radio — 790AM WKRD, Louisville; Sirius 105, XM 381 (Paul Rogers, play by play; Craig Swabeck, analyst; Jody Demling, sideline).
3. The Line: Spread — Miami favored by 6 1/2; Over/Under — 48 1/2.
4. Scouting Louisville: The Cards have won three of their past four and are coming off a bye week. Louisville won back-to-back games against Boston College and Wake Forest after a bye weekend at the end of September. The Cards have split their only road games, beating Wake but losing at Florida State, a team the Hurricanes defeated in Tallahassee last week.
U of L coach Scott Satterfield said quarterbacks Micale Cunningham and Evan Conley got healthier during the bye week and said both would be available Saturday. Cunningham lacks the required number of passing attempts to quality for the national leaderboards, but his passing efficiency number (185.24) is the same as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who ranks fourth in that category. Halfback Javian Hawkins needs 113 yards to become the first Louisville running back to rush for 1,000 yards since Bilal Powell in 2010.
5. Scouting Miami: The Hurricanes remain in the race to win the ACC Coastal Division. With a 3-3 league record, they are tied with Pittsburgh and North Carolina, one game behind leader Virginia. But with a 17-9 victory over the Cavaliers, Miami owns the tiebreaker. After starting the season with losses to Florida and North Carolina, Miami has won five of its past seven and three of its past four. The Hurricanes have not been a good home team, losing to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.
Defense is Miami’s calling card, which is not surprising considering first-year head coach Manny Diaz’s background. The Hurricanes rank second in the ACC in scoring and rushing defense and third in total defense. Only three of eight teams have rushed for 100 or more yards against Miami. Offensively, the Hurricanes rank sixth in the ACC in yards per play (5.87) and have gained 70.8% of their yards passing.
6. Spotlight Player: When the Cards have the ball, keep an eye on Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau. He wears No. 15, is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. A redshirt freshman who missed last season with an ankle injury, Rousseau has blossomed into one of the best pass rushers in the nation. He leads the ACC and is second among FBS players with a dozen sacks.
A four-star recruit from Coconut Creek, Florida, Rousseau had four sacks and another tackle for a loss last Saturday at Florida State.
7. Sideline Storyline: Both teams have five wins and need another to become bowl eligible. There is considerable familiarity between players on the teams. Louisville has 19 players from Florida. Contributors like receiver Tutu Atwell, receiver Devante Peete, linebacker Robert Hicks, cornerback Chandler Jones and safety Trenell Troutman are all from the Miami area. The teams have not met since Louisville defeated Miami, 31-13, on Sept. 1, 2014, Louisville’s first game as a member of the ACC. That game was played at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, and Miami was coached by Al Golden, now the linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions.
8. Fan Tip: The Hurricanes play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is in northern Dade County, as close to Fort Lauderdale as it is to downtown Miami. It is also the home of the Dolphins and the Orange Bowl. It seats 64,767. Miami has not drawn an announced crowd of more than 54,538 this season, so tickets should be available for Louisville fans who live in Florida and plan to make the drive.
9. Video:
"@CoachSattUofL, he'll tell you when you are good & pick you up when you're down. He's a great coach."Mekhi Becton joined @MarkPacker & @WesDurham this morning to talk all things Louisville Football.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/reG8d2C1dT— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) November 7, 2019
10: The Picks: Eric Crawford, Miami 28, Louisville 21; Rick Bozich, Louisville 21, Miami 17.
