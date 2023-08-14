LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neither Louisville nor Kentucky ever drops the rope in the tussle for football success or attention.
The latest pull on the rope arrived Monday afternoon when the Associated Press dropped its preseason college football Top 25. Both the Wildcats and the Cardinals earned votes. In fact, they landed in the same neighborhood: just outside the Top 25.
Mark Stoops and Kentucky will open their 2023 season Sept. 2 at home against Ball State ranked 33rd in the media poll. A year ago the Wildcats were No. 20 in the initial poll.
Louisville and Jeff Brohm will start their season Sept. 1 by playing Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Cards are tied with Troy as the nation's No. 34 team.
A year ago, the Cardinals earned zero votes in the preseason poll, another sign of the arrow pointing up at L&N Cardinal Stadium.
Let the record show that five voters put Kentucky in the Top 25 while all of Louisville's support came from one media member: Brett McMurphy of Stadium.com.
McMurphy put the Cards 16th on his ballot, ahead of North Carolina, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
Kentucky's support came from across the map.
Scott Springer of Cincinnati and Michael Lev of Tucson, Arizona, have the Wildcats No. 22. Matt Baker of St. Petersburg, Florida, put UK No. 23. Adam Zucker of CBS Sports voted UK No. 24 and Stephen Hargis of Chattanooga, Tennessee, put UK in the last spot (No. 25) on his ballot.
*One other takeaway: Kentucky will face three teams ranked in the preseason poll: No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama and No. 12 Tennessee. Louisville gets one No. 13 Notre Dame, which is booked for L&N Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 7.
For the record, six SEC programs cracked the Top 25, one more than the Big Ten. The ACC put Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina in the poll, but with the elimination of divisions, Louisville is not scheduled to play Clemson or Florida State this season.
*On Saturday, I wrote that Louisville was approaching 36,000 season tickets sold for Brohm's debut season as the Cardinals' coach.
On Monday, UofL athletic director Josh Heird told the crowd of 1,200 at the Cardinals' Football Kickoff Luncheon that the number was now closer to 37,000, with the same goal of adding 10,000 new season ticket customers.
If the Cards reach 38,000, that would be an increase of more than 26% from last season. It would also be the largest season ticket base since 2017, the year after Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.
Heird publicly thanked UofL president Dr. Kim Schatzel as well as the school's board of trustees for their support and encouragement in recruiting Brohm to come home from Purdue.
"(Dr. Schatzel) said, 'Go get your coach and let me know how I can help,'" Heird said.
Heird also acknowledged that the Brohm Family is committed to Louisville on three levers: Jeff's parents Oscar and Donna; his brothers Greg and Brian and his son, Brady.
"As near as I can tell, we got three or four additional staff members and I don't have to pay them," Heird said.
