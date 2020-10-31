BOZICH | Louisville loses to Virginia Tech, but Cards' spirit overcomes virus adversity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sometimes there are moments that scream how much guys love to play for a coaching staff.
The players don’t have to tell you. Neither do the coaches. The proof does not come from words. The proof comes from blocking, tackling, persisting.
You watch the games. You know the circumstances. You know how a game would unfold if players and coaches were not in sync.
On a day the University of Louisville lost to Virginia Tech, 42-35, the Cardinals had 1,001 reasons to surrender.
Around 9 a.m., during the pregame meal, the team learned that nine U of L players, including four essential defensive linemen, would be unavailable against the Hokies, the best rushing team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, for reasons related to the novel coronavirus.
Uh-oh.
"When it gets thrown to you on a Saturday morning before you get to play, you really don't have much time to change anything that you've already worked on that whole week," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said.
"We knew that this was eventually going to hit us at some point," U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham said. "It has hit a lot of teams, and it was us this morning ... .
"... It was another challenge for us as an offense. I told those guys before that game that we were going to have to score a lot of points today in order for us to win. Like I said, we fell a little short of that."
The Cards had already lost four games this season. Some preseason goals were shredded. Instead of the bonkers crowd you typically see on Halloween at Cardinal Stadium, Satterfield's team performed in the subdued environment created by a stadium 80% empty.
Don’t forget this: Louisville fell behind 21-0 on Saturday.
Louisville did not surrender. The Cardinals persisted. These coaches and players are in sync. The Cardinals showed as much spunk in this defeat as they did in dispatching Florida State a week ago.
They outgained Virginia Tech by 82 yards. They cut the 21-point lead to 7, then 6 and then 7 one final time. They were within a successful onside kick of having a chance to play for a tie with a minute left — on a day when they certainly could have lost by three touchdowns.
"We're in the year of this virus we have to deal with," Satterfield said. "We've been doing a great job with it, really, this whole time. Really got caught with it today, right now.
"This is the most difficult time really for all us coaches, because you're dealing with all these parameters that we have with this, and the hand that you're dealt, you’ve got to deal with it and move forward and that's what we did."
This was Louisville’s weekend to watch COVID-19 turn their team upside down.
Virginia Tech dealt with it the first two weeks of their season. Clemson was without quarterback Trevor Lawrence against Boston College on Saturday.
Programs like Florida, Wisconsin and Notre Dame have lost games to the virus. Cases are surging. The challenge is not going away.
"You can’t look in the past," U of L receiver Dez Fitzpatrick said. "You’ve got to just move forward. You’ve got to step with your best foot forward."
On a day when Louisville was without dynamic defensive players like linebacker Monty Montgomery (13 tackles against Notre Dame), safety Isaiah Hayes (a guy Satterfield called the quarterback of his secondary) and run stoppers Yaya Diaby and Tabarius Peterson, the Cards competed like they were 6-0, not 2-4.
Down 21-0 less than six minutes into the second quarter, Louisville was at risk of being routed. Didn’t happen.
The Cards scored the next 14 points. Their second touchdown came when many expected Louisville to take a knee and kill the final second of the second quarter.
It was third and 15. The Cards were only 10 yards from their own end zone, more likely to suffer a safety than generate a touchdown.
Take a knee and regroup at halftime?
Didn’t happen. Javian Hawkins crackled to a 90-yard touchdown, ripping through the middle of the Tech defense before veering to the west sideline to race away from every tackler.
"He got a couple of good blocks down the field and was able to turn on the speed," Satterfield said. "He’s a great big-play threat back and is one of the best in the country.
"If you go back and look at his numbers over the last year and a half, he's one of those guys that's probably got as many 20-plus yard runs as anybody. He showed that again that you're never out of it when you give him the football. He's got an opportunity to score, and he's a special player and he competes his tail off. I love the way he plays. So that was a big spark for us right before halftime."
That wasn’t the last spark. Malik Cunningham played through his three interceptions by throwing three touchdown passes, including an 82-yard dart to Dez Fitzpatrick. Hawkins confirmed his versatility by catching a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Jack Fagot filled in for Hayes and contributed six tackles. Derek Dorsey played more snaps at defensive end and made three tackles. Yes, Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker completed all 10 of his throws. And the Hokies ran for 283 yards. But the yardage total was 8 yards less than Tech’s average.
Wasn't a clean game. Wasn't Louisville's best game. But it might have been the Cards' best effort, certainly better than the effort against Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh.
Virginia, 1-4 prior to its game against North Carolina on Saturday night, will be Louisville’s next opponent Nov. 7 in Charlottesville.
On Saturday, Clemson announced that Lawrence will not be back next weekend for Notre Dame. I asked Satterfield how many of his nine players will be available against the Cavaliers.
"I don't know," Satterfield said. "We will address it tomorrow and by Monday we'll have a pretty good update. We'll see where everybody's going to be located with that.
"Obviously, there's protocols and there's certain days everybody has to wait," he added. "For some, they will be out next week and for others they may be back, so we'll have to see."
