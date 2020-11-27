LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team has not been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in 18 years — Nov. 19, 2002.
That could change Monday.
All the Hilltoppers likely need to do is complete step three and win a tournament they were not even invited to play in a week ago.
WKU (2-0) figures to earn its spot in the Top 25 if the Hilltoppers can dispatch No. 15 West Virginia in the championship game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
For WKU step one was accepting the late invitation to participate after Creighton scratched because of positive novel coronavirus tests. The Hilltoppers, won their opening game against Northern Iowa, 93-87, Wednesday.
Step two was handling Memphis, 75-69, Thursday — a day after CBS Sports national college basketball writer Gary Parrish had moved the Tigers into his Top 25 and one rankings as No. 22. The loss to WKU booted Memphis out of Parrish’s rankings Friday morning.
For years we’ve tried to schedule @Memphis_MBB to no avail, today we played. Congratulations to @WKUBasketball on a huge win and advancing to tomorrow’s tournament championship! #GoTops pic.twitter.com/naiJee3nSb— Todd Stewart (@ToddStewartWKU) November 26, 2020
A win over West Virginia would flash as a win over a legit Top 25 team. The Mountaineers are also ranked No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll.
West Virginia is No. 7 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer formula, an 8-point pick over No. 69 WKU. Jeff Sagarin ranks. West Virginia is No. 5 at BartTorvik.com, a 7-point pick over No. 39 WKU.
The game will air on ESPN. West Virginia has won its first two games by 8 over South Dakota State and 12 over VCU. The Hilltoppers have won three of their last seven games against Top 25 opponents.
The game will also feature a splendid matchup between WKU frontcourt player Charles Bassey and Oscar Tshiebwe of West Virginia. Healthy after a knee injury ended his 2020 season after 10 games, Bassey was named pre-season player of the year in Conference USA while Tshiebwe is one of the top players in the Big 12.
In two games in South Dakota, Bassey has averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and 4.5 blocks.
“(Wednesday) was my first game back since last year, December 7,” Bassey said in a statement supplied by WKU media relations. “It was pretty good just getting back to my old self and just playing to my capability.
“I felt good playing with my teammates, they gave me the ball in the second half. We were on a roll. Memphis is a pretty good team, but we’re a pretty good team, too. We were ready and we got the win. It was tough, but we got the win.”
8 wins over Power 5 teams in 4+ years as head coach, while in the six total seasons (2010-11 through 2015-16) prior to Rick Stansbury being named head coach, @WKUBasketball had 1 win over a Power 5 program (at Ole Miss in 14/15). https://t.co/Lfj5w5GJA7— Todd Stewart (@ToddStewartWKU) November 27, 2020
Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU senior guard from Lexington, has led WKU is scoring, averaging 22 points. Carson Williams, a senior forward, contributed 14 points and 9 boards against the Tigers.
“One big thing for me this game was hitting offensive boards hard,” Williams said. “I tried to take the mismatches that coach said I had, use my physicality to exploit that and hit the glass hard. The same thing on the offensive end there in the second half.”
WKU has been terrific getting to the free throw line — and converting. The Hilltoppers have made 46 of 55 (83.6 percent) free throws.
After leaving South Dakota, WKU is scheduled to play Louisville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Wade Houston Classic at the KFC Yum! Center.
“We take all games one at a time,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “They all count one win, one loss. You don’t get two wins with last night or tonight, they’re all one win or one loss.
“I do think there’s something more special with these wins because the early season wins, they’re against great competition and it’s on a national stage against two of the better teams in the country. When you add those things up, we’re still 2-0, but it’s a pretty special 2-0 considering the two teams we played.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.