LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – What do you do the day after a tough rivalry loss, with the defeat still stinging in your mind and the taste still in your mouth? The University of Louisville football team got out of bed, got out the door and did some giving.

The entire team bused to the Walmart at Bashford Manor. Each player was given a $20 allowance and the age and gender of a young child, and they poured into the Walmart aisles with purpose – and questions.

"What does a 4-year old girl want?" one player asked WDRB reporter Hayden Ristevski.

He wasn't the only one wondering what to get a kid of a certain age.

"Ask Seth (Dawkins)," a teammate said. "He's got a little girl."

The event was prescheduled. Win or lose, the Louisville players were going shopping – and then back to the football complex to box up the toys in shoebox-sized packages, which will soon be shipped to kids across more than 100 countries through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse.

"It's a good thing to do," offensive lineman Mekhi Becton said. "Everybody is still pretty down after yesterday, but this is a reminder to this team that whatever we do, it's about more than just us."

"The way I see it, the game is over and done with; there's nothing you can do about it now. Might as well put a smile on your face and get out and do something good," added long snapper Thomas Nauert. "I got a girl age 10-14 and I have a sister in that range, so I'm pretty good. We all know it's important to give back. I grew up in Louisville, and I know what this program means to people."

Back at the facility, it was a rush of tape, rubber bands and laughs as players crammed their purchases into the boxes. Each one then double-timed it to the Cardinal Stadium field for a quick picture before piling up the boxes and heading out.

There's no better feeling than helping others.Spent the afternoon shopping & creating gift packages for children as part of Operation Christmas Child.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/AH0YRRpq34 — Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) December 1, 2019

The whole project took about four hours. But it helped a group of guys see a bit of the bigger picture, on a day when the bigger picture was appreciated.

Related stories:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.