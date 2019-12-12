CRAWFORD | Lamar Jackson races past Vick's rushing record — and isn't slowing down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Think about this: How many people in life are able to do something that no one has done before? Fewer still are able to do it in the National Football League.
Lamar Jackson is not most people. In fact, it’s fast becoming clear that he’s like no one ever to play the position in just his second year in the league. In his first series against the New York Jets on Thursday night, Jackson needed only three carries to run past Michael Vick’s old QB rushing record of 1,039 yards set in the 2005 season.
Jackson needed only 23 yards to break the mark and collected 27 on Baltimore’s first drive of the game. After he broke the record, FOX cut away to a recorded message from Vick, who said: “Lamar, I just want to say congratulations on making history. One of many milestones that you will surpass in your career. Best of luck in everything that you do. You deserve it. Keep up the hard work, and I'll always be rooting for you.”
One legend to another.@MichaelVick congratulates @Ravens QB @Lj_era8 for breaking his single-season rushing record pic.twitter.com/vTrYqulStw— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 13, 2019
In some ways, it was fitting that Jackson break the record against the New York Jets and their quarterback, Sam Darnold, who was taken 29 spots sooner than Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Fans in Baltimore were chanting "M-V-P" after Jackson’s first run. He’s the Las Vegas favorite to win the honor and collected his 30th TD pass of the season before the first half was over Thursday.
The former Heisman Trophy winner from Louisville has dazzled the league with highlight-reel runs all season. He wasn’t quite at full-speed on Thursday night, having been listed as questionable after straining his quad in a victory over Buffalo five days before.
But he was still plenty fast, eliciting raves from FOX analyst Troy Aikman.
“You can talk about the speed, you can watch it on film, but until you experience it in live action, you have no idea just how fast, how quick he is,” Aikman said during the broadcast. “You have to adjust to that. I watch it on film, and you see defenders who look like they think they’re in a great position, only to be outrun to the edge. ... It is difficult. ... He runs the ball like Barry Sanders, and he throws the ball as well as he does. How do you stop that?”
So far this season, few have. Jackson broke Vick’s record in 14 games despite not playing in the fourth quarter of four of those games.
And he’s still running – and throwing. The Ravens are 12-0 when he runs for more than 70 yards and are off to the best start in franchise history.
