LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the thing Louisville baseball has been able to take for granted that it hopes never to take for granted -- playing host to the NCAA Tournament.
For the Cardinals (43-15), the NCAA Regionals have come to Jim Patterson Stadium seven times in the past 10 seasons, and will again when Louisville welcomes Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State and Indiana to the NCAA Tournament Friday through Monday.
Even better, Louisville was named the No. 7 national seed, and will play host to the Super Regionals should they advance. The winner of the Louisville Regional will face the winner of the East Carolina Regional.
But first they'll have to advance through regional play, and that could mean having to get through rival Indiana. The Cards beat the Hoosiers 8-7 in 12 innings on May 13 in Bloomington.
The Cardinals returned home last Friday from back-to-back losses in the ACC Tournament. The unexpectedly early exit did, however, afford the team some practice time in advance of NCAA play, and coach Dan McDonnell said he's confident in his team's ability to bounce back. Louisville won the ACC regular-season title.
"I love practice to begin with, but knowing I've got a full week, it's almost like Spring Training where I mean, I literally run through everything," McDonnell said. "I mean, everything that we do in a month before the season I try to shortened version cram it into one week as a tune-up just because I want these guys to feel good about themselves, to know that they're prepared."
Louisville will face Illinois-Chicago (29-21) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Cardinals are making their 12th NCAA Tournament appearance in the past 13 years, their 13th overall and 12th under McDonnell.
Ticket information is below:
2019 NCAA REGIONAL - LOUISVILLE, KY. - TICKET INFORMATION
All-Session Tickets
· On sale now by ordering online here
· Available in-person or by phone starting Tuesday 9 a.m. ET
· Reserved Chairback: $70
· Berm/General Admission: $55
Single-Session Tickets
· On sale starting Thursday 10 a.m. ET
· Available online at GoCards.com or in-person (no phone orders) at Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office at Cardinal Stadium
· Tickets will be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting Friday at noon ET
· Reserved Chairback: $15
· Berm/General Admission: $10
· College Student (with ID): $5
