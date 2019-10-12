LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville basketball fans got their first chance to see the 2019-20 Cardinals take the court during Saturday's annual Red-White scrimmage at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Red team, behind 21 points from redshirt senior Steven Enoch and 16 from redshirt senior Dwayne Sutton, defeated the White team 42-32.
Jordan Nwora, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, led the White team with 16 points. Darius Perry, who tallied nine points, was the only other member of the White team to score more than five points.
For a full scrimmage box score, visit Louisville Athletics' official website.
The Cardinals will play their first exhibition game of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, against Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center.
