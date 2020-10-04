LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Cardinals Teddy Bridgewater and Reggie Bonnafon connected for a touchdown Sunday during the Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Threatening at the goal line with just two minutes until halftime, Bridgewater faked a handoff to Bonnafon, who went out on a route and was left wide open in the end zone by the Arizona defense.
On the run, Bridgewater lobbed a 3-yard pass over an oncoming defender, and Bonnafon, a Louisville native, made the easy catch for the score, which extended Carolina's lead to 21-7 on the ensuing extra point.
BONNAFON WAS WIDE OPEN!#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/pxOWgxg3nm— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 4, 2020
Bridgewater met Bonnafon in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown, which was Bonnafon's first of the season since the Trinity High School grad was promoted from the Panthers' practice squad.
Bridgewater (2011-13) and Bonnafon (2014-17) were never teammates at Louisville, but the former Cards' connection brightened U of L fans' days on social media.
😁#GoCards | #ProCards https://t.co/pWuMteAnIc— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) October 4, 2020
The Panthers defeated Arizona 31-21.
