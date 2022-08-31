LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last time Louisville visited Syracuse, it was the end of the line for Bobby Petrino, who was sacked after a 54-23 drubbing in 2018. Since then, the Cardinals have had little trouble with Syracuse, winning three straight under Scott Satterfield.
But year No. 4 under Satterfield begins with some urgency for the Cardinals, who open a season with a true road game for the first time since 2005 at Kentucky.
Satterfield has built some optimism on the recruiting trail over the summer but needs to build some momentum in a pair of road games to open the season before coming home to a Friday night matchup against Florida State on Sept. 16.
Here's what you need to know heading into the opener of Louisville’s 105th season of football:
TIME: Saturday, 8 p.m., JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV — ACC Network (Drew Carter, play by play; Tim Hasselbeck, analyst; Kelsey RIggs, sideline); RADIO – Louisville Radio Network, 93.9 FM (Paul Rogers, play by play; Jody Demling analyst; Preston Brown sideline).
THE LINE: Point spread — Louisville by 4.5; Over/Under total points — 57.
THE LAST TIME: Louisville QB Malik Cunningham threw for four first-half touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-3 victory over Syracuse last season on the day the school retired the No. 8 worn by Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
THE SERIES: Louisville leads the series 13-7 and is 7-1 against Syracuse since joining the ACC in 2014. Each of the past three meetings has been played in Cardinal Stadium, with Louisville averaging 42.3 points per game in those three. Louisville is 5-4 all-time in games played in Syracuse.
THE RECORDS: It’s the season opener for both teams. Louisville finished 6-7 a year ago, while Syracuse is coming off a 5-7 season.
PLAYER TO WATCH LOUISVILLE: Cunningham will be playing in his fifth career game against Syracuse and fourth as a starter. He threw for 666 yards and 10 touchdowns against the Orange, while rushing for 164 yards and four TDs.
PLAYER TO WATCH SYRACUSE: Third-year sophomore running back Sean Tucker is the centerpiece of the Syracuse attack. He set a school rushing record with 1,496 yards last season and was named a second-team All-American.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: Whoever loses this game will feel his seat get just a bit warmer. Dino Babers of Syracuse ranks No. 6 among coaches in jeopardy at CoachesHotSeat.com, while Satterfield remains relatively safe at No. 26. But neither can afford a season-opening loss.
THE QUOTE: From Satterfield, on Louisville’s recent success against Syracuse:
"We’ve played Syracuse three times here (at home) in a row, and at the end of the season, so now it’s completely different. It’s the first game, it’s in their place. I know it’s going to be loud, and just a nasty environment. It’s going to be a big challenge."
THE PICK: Louisville 31, Syracuse 24.
