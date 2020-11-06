KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center, home of University of Louisville basketball.

 Eric Crawford photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC Yum! Center officials are hoping they can get more people inside Louisville basketball games in 2021.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear approved the arena's plan for a 15% capacity, which is about 3,000 people.

But the Yum! Center hopes that it can be increased to 20% by January. Arena officials are even budgeting for the slightly larger capacity. So far, U of L said it hasn't considered increasing fans. 

The Cardinals open the season Nov. 25.

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags