LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A top Louisville women's basketball commit had quite the performance in front of former NBA star Kobe Bryant on Saturday.
Bryant and his daughter Gigi took a trip to Cashmere, Washington, to watch five-star U of L commit Hailey Van Lith, a guard at Cashmere High School, play. Lith, a 2020 commit, scored 35 points in her team's 63-27 win against Medical Lake, according to a report from 247Sports.com. After the game, the Bryants posed for photos with Van Lith and made sure to throw their Ls up. Bryant later posted the photos to his Instagram account, which has more than 10 million followers.
"We took a trip to #cashmere today to watch @haileyvanlith11 hoop and she and her teammates put on a show!" Bryant wrote in the caption. "Can’t wait to watch her play next season (at Louisville)."
@kobebryant sitting with Hailey’s father and mother. Kobe Bryant is in Cashmere, WA. Wow! pic.twitter.com/OPcjikLjh9— Prep Girls Hoops Washington (@PGHWashington) January 12, 2020
Van Lith, the No. 2 prospect in the country according to ProspectsNation.com, trained with Bryant during the summer of 2019, according to 247Sports. She was also a member of the the U.S.'s Under-19 team that won a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup in July 2019. She chose to commit to Louisville over Baylor in November 2019.
"Hailey brings with her a unique skill set with a mamba mentality," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said when Van Lith committed in November. "There is no stage too big, nor a shot too difficult to pull off."
Hailey Van Lith just dropped 35 IN FRONT OF KOBE 🐍 @haileyvll @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/edFL4wmIjI— Overtime (@overtime) January 12, 2020
