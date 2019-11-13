LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off a bye week and a week where players were locked in on the practice field, Saturday's one-sided loss at Miami came as a pretty big surprise to the Louisville football coaches.
"Everybody always says off weeks can go two ways," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "It can go really bad for you because of rust or really good for you because you're well prepared, and we came in thinking we were really prepared because that was our best week of practice since we've been here. So it did shock me that we took a step backwards as opposed to continuing to go forward."
U of L's loss to the Hurricanes was a rare clunker for a team that has been competitive with its entire schedule, outside of a 45-10 loss to Atlantic Coast Conference power Clemson. The Cardinals committed 14 penalties for 121 yards and turned the ball over three times. Although they ultimately outgained the Hurricanes, they trailed 35-14 at halftime en route to the 52-27 defeat, the most points ever scored by the Hurricanes against an ACC opponent.
"You don't want to have the penalties," co-offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said. "We've got to do a better job of eliminating those things because we can control all of those."
Louisville (5-4, 3-3 ACC) has a second chance to become bowl eligible this Saturday when the Cards travel to North Carolina State for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack have lost three straight and are just 1-4 in the league.
"This is a new team, new coaching staff," Brown said. "We're both trying to figure each other out, continue to get better and we've gotten better throughout the season, so hopefully we'll come back a whole lot better on Saturday."
It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ledford, who coached at NC State for the past three seasons. He said it might be a little weird to be on the opposing sideline at first, but not for long.
"I'm sure it will be when you get out there, but it's about getting these guys to the field and ready to perform," Ledford said. "When you're coaching on the sidelines, you're not going to get caught up in the crowd. You're just focused on the kids."
Both Brown and Ledford said the players have responded well since Saturday. They're hoping good practices this week will carry over to a better performance on game day than last week.
