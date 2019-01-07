LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U of L women moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll. The Cardinals received 10 first-place votes and 708 points, just behind the 12 first-place votes and 715 points garnered by Notre Dame.
No. 2 U of L and No. 1 Notre Dame meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in South Bend.
Louisville (14-0) is one of three teams without a loss. The others are N.C. State and Ohio.
The No. 2 mark equals the highest ranking ever for a Louisville women's team. They were No. 2 after beating Notre Dame last season, 100-67, at the KFC Yum! Center. They later beat the Irish 74-72 in the ACC Tournament title game. Both teams advanced to the Final Four with U of L falling in the national semi-finals to Mississippi State and the Irish winning the title game over the Bulldogs.
UConn fell to third after having its 126-game regular season win streak ended with a loss Thursday to Baylor, who moved up four spots to fourth.
Kentucky is 16th and Indiana is 25th.
