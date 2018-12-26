UK-U of L

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As we close in on Saturday's annual clash between Kentucky and Louisville on the basketball court (2 p.m. KFC Yum! Center), let's look into some of the numbers that both teams have produced in this first third or so of the season.

       U of L      Opp                              UK      Opp 

ppg  80.2        68.5                             84.2     70.5 

fg%   .455       .414                            .491     .428

3pfg  .358       .349                             .366     .390

ft%   .772       .705                             .748      .689

rpg    38.2       32.2                             39.8      27.1

apg    13.1       12.3                             14.9     12.7

spg     5.3         5.3                                6.4      5.9

bpg     3.8         3.3                                5.6      2.5

U of L is 9-3 on the season. They are 38th overall in the kenpom ratings, 30th in adjusted offense and 57th in adjusted defense.

UK is 9-2 on the season. They are 15th overall in the kenpom ratings, 13th in adjusted offense, 33rd in adjusted defense.

