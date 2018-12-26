LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As we close in on Saturday's annual clash between Kentucky and Louisville on the basketball court (2 p.m. KFC Yum! Center), let's look into some of the numbers that both teams have produced in this first third or so of the season.
U of L Opp UK Opp
ppg 80.2 68.5 84.2 70.5
fg% .455 .414 .491 .428
3pfg .358 .349 .366 .390
ft% .772 .705 .748 .689
rpg 38.2 32.2 39.8 27.1
apg 13.1 12.3 14.9 12.7
spg 5.3 5.3 6.4 5.9
bpg 3.8 3.3 5.6 2.5
U of L is 9-3 on the season. They are 38th overall in the kenpom ratings, 30th in adjusted offense and 57th in adjusted defense.
UK is 9-2 on the season. They are 15th overall in the kenpom ratings, 13th in adjusted offense, 33rd in adjusted defense.
