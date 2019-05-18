LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville baseball team couldn't have asked for a better end to its regular season.
The Cardinals routed No. 17 Florida State 11-0 on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
With Saturday's win, Dan McDonnell's team ended the 2019 regular season with a 43-13 record (21-9 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The Cards locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, which will be held May 21-26 in Durham, North Carolina.
After allowing 14 runs in Friday's 14-3 loss to the Seminoles, U of L got its offense rolling early Saturday with a four-run first inning.
Alex Binelas singled to left field to score Lucas Dunn with just one out, then Danny Oriente followed with a base hit. It looked as if Oriente's hit would load the bases, but some sloppy defense from FSU allowed another run to score.
A Henry Davis single made it a 4-0 game after the first frame, and the Cardinals cruised to the double-digit win from there with 15 hits to only two from the Seminoles.
Bobby Miller earned the win on the mound for Louisville to improve to 5-1 on the season. The sophomore pitched six innings and struck out eight batters.
