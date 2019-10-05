LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before kicking off a three-game exhibition stretch in the Dominican Republic, the University of Louisville baseball team held a clinic teaching the fundamentals of the game to more than 130 kids.

The Cardinals held the clinic at a baseball diamond in the city of Juan Dolio for players ranging from ages 8 to 18, according to a news release from Louisville Athletics. The clinic featured members of the team teaching the youngsters about hitting, pitching, catching, infield defense and outfield defense.

Louisville begins exhibition play at 4 p.m. Saturday against Estrellas Orientales, the champion of the Dominican Winter League, at the 8,000-seat Estadio Tetelo Vargas in San Pedro de Macorís. Before the game, the Cards spent the morning at a local orphanage.

U of L will play at 10:30 a.m. Sunday against Leones del Escogido at the Kansas City Royals Academy in Guerra. The Cards wrap up their trip with an exhibition game against Toros del Este at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Estadio Francisco Micheli in La Romana.

To see a video from the clinic, click here.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags