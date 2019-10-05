LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before kicking off a three-game exhibition stretch in the Dominican Republic, the University of Louisville baseball team held a clinic teaching the fundamentals of the game to more than 130 kids.
The Cardinals held the clinic at a baseball diamond in the city of Juan Dolio for players ranging from ages 8 to 18, according to a news release from Louisville Athletics. The clinic featured members of the team teaching the youngsters about hitting, pitching, catching, infield defense and outfield defense.
All smiles heading into day ✌️ in the D.R.#L1C4 | 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/gX35ncu1kH— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) October 5, 2019
Louisville begins exhibition play at 4 p.m. Saturday against Estrellas Orientales, the champion of the Dominican Winter League, at the 8,000-seat Estadio Tetelo Vargas in San Pedro de Macorís. Before the game, the Cards spent the morning at a local orphanage.
U of L will play at 10:30 a.m. Sunday against Leones del Escogido at the Kansas City Royals Academy in Guerra. The Cards wrap up their trip with an exhibition game against Toros del Este at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Estadio Francisco Micheli in La Romana.
