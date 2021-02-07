LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing mild symptoms," according to a news release from Louisville Athletics.
The Cardinals' game Wednesday night against Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum! Center has also been postponed due to "additional positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing," within the program, the release says.
U of L's games at Syracuse on Feb. 3 and at Virginia on Saturday were postponed due to confirmed coronavirus cases among members of the program. The Cardinals had already traveled to Syracuse, New York, via plane when they discovered someone within the program had tested positive, according to a text from U of L sports information director Kenny Klein.
Following safety protocols established by the Atlantic Coast Conference, Mack will only be able to communicate virtually with team members and staff and will miss Louisville's next scheduled game, Feb. 13 at Virginia Tech.
"In (Mack's) absence, assistant coach Dino Gaudio will take the lead coaching role with the team in practice this week and at Saturday’s game," the athletic department said in the news release.
The Cardinals are 11-4 (6-3) and last took the court Feb. 1, when they defeated Georgia Tech 74-58.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.