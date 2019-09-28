LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville basketball team picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2020 on Saturday when former Trinity standout Jay Scrubb announced he would return home to play for the Cardinals.
Scrubb, a 6-foot, 6-inch shooting guard who was named a JUCO All-American during his first season with John Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, announced his commitment on Instagram with the caption, "I’m staying home ❤️."
Scrubb, 247Sports.com's top-ranked junior college player in the country, made an official visit with the Cards on Friday for their Louisville Live event. He received scholarship offers from a long list of schools, including Texas Tech, Memphis, Cincinnati, Missouri, Alabama, Xavier and West Virginia.
IM HOME BABY , 502 YALL MISS ME ? ❤️#CardNation🐔 #COMMITTED @LouisvilleMBB pic.twitter.com/S3706d28K0— Walking bucket (@jscrubb1) September 28, 2019
With Trinity, Scrubb was named the Seventh Region Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018 by the Louisville Courier-Journal. As a freshman with John Logan College, he averaged 20.2 points on 54.9% shooting and 8.9 rebounds per game. To watch some of Scrubb's highlights from the 2018-19 JUCO season, click here.
