LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will celebrate a legendary group of Cardinals during halftime of Saturday's game against Virginia (4 p.m., ESPN).
U of L Athletics announced Thursday that Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and members of the 1980 NCAA Championship team will be at the KFC Yum! Center to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 33-3 season and run to a national title.
The Cards, led by 23 points from National Player of the Year Darrell Griffith, defeated UCLA 59-54 in the national championship at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. Griffith was subsequently named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and went on to a 10-year career in the NBA.
With the exception of Jerry Eaves, Wiley Brown and the late Derek Smith, every member of the team is expected to attend the game. Eaves and Brown are head coaches at Simmons College and IU Southeast, respectively, and will be at their teams' games instead.
U of L honored members of its 1975 Final Four team during halftime of the Cards' 80-62 win against Clemson.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.