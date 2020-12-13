LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville men's basketball team's home game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday against North Carolina State has been postponed, the Atlantic Coast Conference said Sunday in a news release.
"The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball team," the ACC said in the news release.
The Cards were cleared to return resume workouts Thursday after a one-week pause in activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Chris Mack's team was forced to cancel a Dec. 4 game against UNC-Greensboro, its final game of the Wade Houston Classic. A Dec. 9 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup at Wisconsin was also postponed, but the schools are working to reschedule.
The Wolfpack, meanwhile, paused all team activities on Dec. 9 due to "positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures," according to a news release from NC State Athletics. The team had to cancel its game Saturday against Florida Atlantic University as a result of the pause.
This story will be updated.
