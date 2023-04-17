LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team will host its first spring game under new head coach Jeff Brohm on Friday.
The Cardinals' annual spring game, which concludes 15 spring practices, is set for 7 p.m. at L&N Stadium. Admission and parking for the game are free.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with seating available in the 100 and 200 sections of the lower bowl of the stadium. Tailgate lots will be open to the public at 2 p.m. According to a news release, fans are encouraged to park in Bronze Lots C, B and D and enter the stadium through Gates 1-6.
Football fans can also watch the game live on ACC Network Extra. UofL merchandise will be discounted 50% at The Alley, which opens at 2 p.m.
Season tickets are available for the seven-game home slate. To learn more about tickets, click here.
