LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Athletic Department is making it easier for Cards fans to attend more men's basketball games.
Beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, men's basketball tickets for Atlantic Coast Conference games at the KFC Yum! Center will be available in three-game ticket plans.
Fans can choose any three ACC home games for $225 for lower-level seats, $180 for upper-level mezzanine and $99 for the remaining upper-level seats.
The three-game tickets could be purchased online or at the U of L Ticket Office.
