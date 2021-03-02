LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team will not play Virginia Tech on Wednesday in Blacksburg, Virginia.
U of L's penultimate regular-season game against the Hokies was canceled Tuesday due to a COVID-19 "contract tracing review" of Tech's program, according to a news release from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Cards had already landed in Roanoke, Virginia, when they received word of the cancellation, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Athletics. The team has since traveled back to the Bluegrass State.
At 13-5 overall and 8-4 in the ACC, Louisville will wrap up its regular season at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia at the KFC Yum! Center. The ACC Tournament is slated to begin March 9 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
U of L has had at least eight games either postponed or canceled during the pandemic-altered regular season.
Tuesday also marks the second time this season that the Cards have traveled for a game but did not take the court — the other time being a trip to Syracuse, New York, in early February.
