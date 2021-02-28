LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's swimming and diving team won its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship over the weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Cardinals had eight gold-medal performances during the four-day meet, producing a school-best 1181 points to narrowly claim the title over NC State, which finished second with 1179.
"I am so proud of the guys," U of L coach Arthur Albiero said in a news release from Louisville Athletics. "They found a way to be resilient. Plenty of things weren't pretty but this group has so much fight. I love their passion and pride. We are who we are because of the people who came before us. This is such a special group. We do it the Louisville way, with heart and with not dwelling on past mistakes."
How sweet it is!!! #TakeThePlunge pic.twitter.com/EZbWDhYERT— UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) February 28, 2021
Albiero's son, Nicolas Albiero, won his fourth straight gold medal in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:39.08 — currently the fastest in the country.
In winning the 200 breaststroke, Evgenii Somov posted the second-fastest time in the country this season, 1:51.26, which set a new school record.
The Cards broke four other school records during the championship effort. To see the full results from the meet, click here.
Louisville will return to the Greensboro Aquatic Center to compete in the NCAA Championships, which run from March 24 to 27.
