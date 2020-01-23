LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville's 1975 Final Four team will be honored at halftime of the Cardinals' game Saturday against Clemson.
The legendary U of L squad won the Missouri Valley Conference Championship and the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament 45 years ago before losing to eventual national champion UCLA in the national semifinal.
The team was coached by Denny Crum and led by two senior All-Americans: Junior Bridgeman and Allen Murphy.
The Cards tip off against the Tigers at 2 p.m. Saturday, and several members of the 1975 team, including the entire starting five, will be in the KFC Yum! Center for the halftime ceremony.
