LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will resurrect its 93-year-old rivalry with Cincinnati later this month when the two schools play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, The Athletic reported Friday.
Sources at Louisville wouldn't confirm the announcement Friday but said they expect to receive an invitation to the bowl.
The Cardinals and Bearcats have played 53 times, a rivalry game contested for "The Keg of Nails." It was first held in 1929 and was last held in 2013 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati leads the series, 30-22-1.
Louisville will enter the game coming off a 7-5 regular season. The Cardinals won five of their last seven games after a lackluster 2-3 start.
A year after losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Cincinnati ended a 9-3 regular season with a loss to No. 19 Tulane. The Bearcats' head coach, Luke Fickell, accepted the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin earlier this week. He will coach the Badgers' bowl game, not UC's, after a 57-18 record in six seasons with the Bearcats.
