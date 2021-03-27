LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four members of the University of Louisville men's swimming team are national champions after a record-breaking performance Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Mitchell Whyte, Evgenii Somov, Nicolas Albiero, and Haridi Sameh Kamel won the NCAA title in the 200-yard medley relay with a school-best time of 1:22.71, according to a news release from Louisville Athletics.
Watch their championship-winning race below:
We'll have this on replay for a looooong time. 🏆👀 Check out the Cardinals' #NCAASwimDive WINNING 200 medley relay! pic.twitter.com/jgvX4XR5bA— UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) March 27, 2021
The national title is Louisville's first relay championship in school history and marks the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference school has been crowned the national champion in the event.
The Cards have won a title in nine consecutive NCAA Championships, according to Louisville Athletics.
Whyte, Somov, Albiero and Sameh broke the previous 200-yard medley relay record they set in the event during the ACC Championships in February, according to Louisville Athletics.
The NCAA Championships wrap up Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.