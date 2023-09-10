LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville volleyball started its biggest week of the young season with one of its best efforts of the season. The 2nd-ranked Cardinals were in control throughout a 3-set triumph over 12th-ranked Penn State Sunday afternoon at L&N Arena.
Louisville hit .186 for the match with 40 kills and never trailed. Penn State hit just .055.
Four Cardinals had at least seven kills, led by senior Anna DeBeer's 10. They are now 8-0 after a 25-17, 25-19. 25-16 win.
It was especially satisfying coming off a tough five-set win at Dayton and with what's to come. They host 19th-ranked Kentucky Wednesday at 8:00 pm and then 5th-ranked Stanford Sunday at 1 pm. Both of those matches are at the KFC Yum! Center.
"This gives us a lot of confidence moving forward," said U of L head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. "This was a match where we could have let some nerves come into play and we played really poorly on Wednesday (against Dayton). Is that going to carry over into today? So to see us come out on the national stage with the distractions and play great was impressive."
"We had a little bit of struggles," said DeBeer. "We worked on some things this week. Just some things that we could get better at from Dayton and from earlier this season and I think everything clicked tonight and we came together really strong."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.