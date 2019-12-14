U of L logo graphic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville volleyball team's historic NCAA Tournament run came to an end Saturday night in Austin, Texas. 

The Cardinals were swept, 3-0, by No. 7-seeded Minnesota in their first appearance in the Elite Eight in program history. With the loss, U of L ends its season with a 22-10 record. 

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly's team put up a fight in the first set, but the Golden Gophers pulled away to win 25-21. The second and third sets weren't as close, with Minnesota winning 25-14 and 25-16, respectively, to clinch victory and earn a trip to the national semifinals in Pittsburgh. 

U of L reached the Elite Eight with Friday's 3-2 upset of No. 2-seeded Texas. Redshirt freshman Aiko Jones and junior Tori Dilfer were named to the Austin Regional All-Tournament Team.

