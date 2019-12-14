LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville volleyball team's historic NCAA Tournament run came to an end Saturday night in Austin, Texas.
The Cardinals were swept, 3-0, by No. 7-seeded Minnesota in their first appearance in the Elite Eight in program history. With the loss, U of L ends its season with a 22-10 record.
The magical run has come to an end. Thank you #CardNation for your amazing support all year long!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/Ob6yXUVuLd— Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) December 15, 2019
Coach Dani Busboom Kelly's team put up a fight in the first set, but the Golden Gophers pulled away to win 25-21. The second and third sets weren't as close, with Minnesota winning 25-14 and 25-16, respectively, to clinch victory and earn a trip to the national semifinals in Pittsburgh.
U of L reached the Elite Eight with Friday's 3-2 upset of No. 2-seeded Texas. Redshirt freshman Aiko Jones and junior Tori Dilfer were named to the Austin Regional All-Tournament Team.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.