LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville volleyball team pulled off an upset of No. 2-seeded Texas on Friday evening to advance to the program's first appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
MAKING HISTORY!!!#GoCards | #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/UbdhtMSJ9X— Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) December 13, 2019
Led by a career-best 23 kills from redshirt freshman Aiko Jones, the Cardinals defeated the Longhorns 3-2 at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas. Louisville jumped to an early two-set lead with two 25-22 victories but let UT back into the match by dropping the next two sets. The Cards rallied to claim victory, 15-12, in the decisive fifth set.
The Point.The Set.The Match.THE CELEBRATION!!!#GoCards | #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/OtGhU0nLhu— Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) December 13, 2019
"That was pretty huge win for us, and just amazing that our team came into this environment, and with a program like Texas," U of L head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said in a news release. "That's probably the loudest crowd we have ever played against. Just us to come out and win Game 1 and not lose any steam was really impressive. We've been talking a lot about if we get into Game 5, we're pretty tough to beat, and we have a lot of confidence in what we put in, the work we put in physically and our training to be great in big moments."
With the win, Louisville improved to 22-9 on the season. The Cardinals will play again at 10 p.m. Saturday against against the winner of No. 10 Florida and No. 7 Minnesota's match Friday evening with a Final Four berth on the line.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.