LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If he had a nickname, it could be Deceptive Detmers.
“I don’t really think about it," Reid Detmers said. "It just kind of happens. I just go at them with my best stuff every pitch and good things happen when you go at them.”
It’s not the speed of the sophomore's fastball, but how it comes at the batter.
“I just locate my pitches well," Detmers said. "They say I have a lot of backspin, which makes it look like its rising a little bit more.”
Detmer's 68 strikeouts in nearly 55 innings is second most in the nation.
“You see the fast ball, and you think you can hit it," Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell said. "Just the spin rate, a lot of swing and miss on the fastball. He’s typically ahead, so you’re behind in the count. It’s like your back's up against the wall. It’s been dominant.”
So dominant that Detmers is drawing comparisons to former U of L pitcher and national player of the year, Brendan McKay.
“I don’t really think about it a whole lot, because I just try going out here and doing my best," Detmers said. "I guess when you’re having success, you get talked about with the greatest pitcher in college baseball.”
A different comparison can be made to Detmers’ father, another left-handed pitcher who played professionally with the Cardinals organization.
“I still talk to him every night about stuff," Detmers said. "He was my pitching coach my whole life. He taught me everything I know about baseball and pitching.”
And what he knows is how to fool a batter.
“It’s fun for coaches to watch," McDonnell said. "I know our players are enjoying an opportunity to play with who they feel is arguably one of the best pitchers in college baseball.”
"If I go out every outing knowing I pitched my heart out, then that’s successful for me,” Detmers said.
Success for Detmers could mean a lot of success for the Cardinals.
