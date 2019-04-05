LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After finishing the month of March with a 4-1 record and a 0.98 ERA, Louisville sophomore Reid Detmers was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's National Pitcher of the Month.
The lefthander had 62 strikeouts and just four walks in his 36.2 innings pitched.
The start to April, however, has not been as kind to Detmers. In the Cardinals' series opener against 19th-ranked Clemson, Detmers allowed five runs in six innings. U of L eventually fell 5-1.
The teams continue their series April 6 at 5:00 p.m.