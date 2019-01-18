LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- That culture head coach Scott Satterfield has spent so much time talking about is finally taking shape.
"It's not really a new program. It's just a new vibe," junior safety TreSean Smith said. "The new coaches, coming in from different areas, they kind of bring in a little bit of their energy. Then combine that with our energy, and it pretty much just works out for us."
The strength and conditioning staff, led by former Appalachian State coach Mike Sirignano, has wasted no time integrating the culture into the Cardinals' offseason workouts.
"They kill us every day," sophomore cornerback Chandler Jones said. "In a good way, though."
There may be tough workouts and high expectations from the staff, but the players said motivation is easy to find. They just remember that 2-10 record from 2018.
"From those losses, we definitely learned from them," Smith said. "There's things we can take away from that and carry over to the next season."
The key now?
"Putting in work," Jones said. "Always give you that mojo, give you that swag. We just got to keep putting in that work."
"Everyone wants to get better," Smith added. "It helps, coming from (coaches) up there in the offices bringing that down here."
And soon, they'll need to bring it to the field when U of L begins spring ball in February, and the 2019 Cardinals really begin to take shape.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.