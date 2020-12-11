LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The No. 2-ranked Louisville women's basketball team has paused all team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program and subsequent contact tracing procedure, the athletic department said Friday in a news release.
The undefeated Cardinals' game against North Carolina has been postponed as a result of the pause.
Louisville women's basketball has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures.As a result, Sunday's game against North Carolina has been postponed. 📰: https://t.co/QKwxXv3dml pic.twitter.com/W2buBU916r— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) December 11, 2020
"We are obviously disappointed, but unfortunately this is all part of the 2020-21 season," head coach Jeff Walz said in the news release. "We are following proper protocols, monitoring everything closely and look forward to getting back out on the court soon."
The team, which is tested for coronavirus three times a week, learned of the positive result Friday, according to Louisville Athletics. As of Friday, U of L is not sure if the pause will affect additional games on its schedule.
"We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day," athletic director Vince Tyra said in the news release.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.